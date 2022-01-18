Mass vaccination centre at F-9 Park reopens

Islamabad: The mass coronavirus vaccination centre in F-9 Park was reopened on Monday on the orders of the National Command and Operation Centre amid the rising infection cases.
The centre vaccinating over 3,500 people daily was closed early this month with the prime minister's aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, attributing it to an 'administrative decision'. District health officer Dr Zaeem Zia confirmed the centre's reopening and said the people needing the routine COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, should visit it. He said the centre was reopened in light of the growing incidence of coronavirus, especially Omicron variant's in Islamabad and adjoining areas.
