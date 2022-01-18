Drug addiction surges to a dangerous level in City: report

LAHORE: Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain has disseminated the annual report - 2021 Drug Addiction a Threat to Youth on Monday.

Vice Coordinator Adeel Rashid, Mohsin Zulfiqar, Dr Ikram and Dr Shoaib were also present on the occasion. The annual report of 2021 was prepared by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH), a project of (YOCFAN). While talking to media, he said the drug addiction has surged to a dangerous level in provincial metropolis during 2021.

The ratio of divorce and Khula has also increased to great extent due to the fatal factor of drug addiction. Not only this, but the demand of drugs among youth has also increased through WhatsApp groups, mobile etc.

He said the massive use of drugs such as Crystal Ice, STC, LSD tablets, Heroin, naswar, E-Cigarette, cigarette and charas was witnessed in the city during 2021 with Crystal Ice one of the favourite drugs for young people. This is most dangerous drug which destroys physical and mental health of the addicts swiftly. When Crystal Ice is used either orally, snorting or through needle it provides false sense of happiness and wellbeing.

Zulfiqar said that the use of drugs/narcotics and selling is quite easy in the city. There are 100 plus most affected areas in the city where drug users are using and injecting drugs without any fear. He further said that families and children are suffering due to growing drug addiction and its bitter consequences. The most affected areas of the city include Roshnai Gate, Texali Gate, Masti Gate, Data Darbar Areas, Ali Park, Royal Park, Sabzazar, Tokhar Niaz Baig, Lalpul, Mughalpura, Dharmpura, Kot Lakhpat, Badami Bagh, Data Nagar, Shahdara, Imamia Colony, Wahdat Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Kahna Main Road, Nisbet Road, Railway Station, General Bus Stand areas, Muslim Town More, Ghari Shahu, Road & Ganga Ram Chowk, Regal Chowk, The Mall, Chauburji and Yateem Khan Chowk.