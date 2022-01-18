Fog affects train schedule

LAHORE: The foggy weather continued to disturb the schedule for passenger trains across the country on Monday.

According to details, the Karachi Express running for Lahore was delayed by 8 hours and 20 minutes. Karachi-Peshawar Awam Express delayed by 6 hours. The Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad was delayed by 5 hours and 30 minutes. The Pakistan Express between Karachi via Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed for five hours. The Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar was delayed for three hours.

The Farid Express running for Lahore was delayed by 2 hours and 50 minutes. The Allama Iqbal Express running for Sialkot was delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes. The Pak Business Express between Karachi and Lahore was delayed by two hours and 20 minutes. The Karakoram Express via Karachi to Faisalabad was delayed by 2 hours. The Shah Hussain Express running for Lahore was delayed by two hours. Karachi-Rawalpindi fast track was delayed by two hours. The Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad was delayed by two hours.

The Sir Syed Express between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by two hours. The Green Line Express between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed for two hours. JICA to hold course for capacity building of Wasa staff: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has offered to cooperate with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for capacity building of Wasa staff.

In this regard, a delegation of JICA visited head office of Wasa here on Monday. The delegation was briefed by Deputy Managing Director (Operations) Wasa M Ghafran. The meeting reviewed the capacity building project of all WASAs in Punjab. Representatives of Wasa Rawalpindi, Wasa Faisalabad, Wasa Gujranwala and Wasa Multan attended the meeting online.

JICA’s delegation head Dr Nobuoki Sato gave a presentation on the project and courses for the capacity building programme of all WASAs were finalised. Wasa’s DMD Operation said that the course comprised over three years during which one year will be of study and during the next two years practical training will be given to the officers. Ghafran further said that training will be given on leak repair, welding, pressure testing, waste water treatment, electronic equipment, mechanical equipment and sewage drainage.