Directive to resolve civic issues

LAHORE:The commissioner has said manholes and holes in the City should be fully covered; otherwise, an FIR will be registered against the responsible government agencies.
Commissioner Muhammad Usman said this while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to resolve civic issues of three model roads. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Aman Anwar Qadwai, CO Ali Bukhari, ACG Usman Jalis and other officials of LDA, PHA, traffic police, district administration, Tepa and MCL.
The commissioner said all utilities digging manholes will give written certificates about covering of manholes on roads. He said manholes and holes of all agencies should be fully covered. Making a decision, the commissioner said there would be no garbage container on the three model roads and LWMC instead of placing garbage containers on roads should start collecting garbage from door-to-door. He said LDA should take strict action against illegal road cutting and take strict action against those who did this without permission.
He said all hanging cables and other wires should be put underground through tunnel boring. He directed AC (G) Usman Jalis to give deadline to cable companies and after this deadline, cables and wires should be cut. He said the staff present at the parking stands would be in their special uniforms while advertising boards will only be placed at designated places on bus-stop shades and others will be removed.
Permanent teams should be deployed to remove encroachments on Ferozepur Road, he said, adding billboards should be taken down from windows of historic buildings on Model Road. He said every citizen would take part in resolving problems on model roads - Ferozepur Road, The Mall and Jail Road.
