Cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with smoggy conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting north Balochistan and likely to grip upper parts of the country from Tuesday evening. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 6.8°C and maximum was 12.1°C.