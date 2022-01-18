Corona situation under control: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Monday that 85 per cent schoolchildren in stipulated vaccination age group have been vaccinated and 100 per cent children will very soon be vaccinated. The minister joined NCOC video conference from Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

The minister shared the Covid-19 pandemic situation and vaccination status. Education Minister Murad Raas shared the latest vaccination figures of teachers and students at educational institutions of Punjab. The health minister said, “So far the government has vaccinated 85pc children at schools falling in the vaccination age group and very soon the target of 100pc vaccination shall be achieved. Corona situation is under control yet. We have administered at least two vaccine doses to 57pc population of Punjab. Overall 46 million have been vaccinated. In the first phase of the Reach Every Door campaign, more than 14 million people were vaccinated. The phase-II of the Reach Every Door campaign shall continue in Lahore and Faisalabad till January 31. The government is enforcing compliance with SOPs in the province as per NCOC directions. I appeal to people to voluntarily follow SOPs. We have to take preventive measures in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant. Adequate resources are available for treatment of patients at Punjab hospitals.”

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the minister said Punjab is all set to complete 162 development schemes before June 2022. The minister reviewed progress on fresh hiring in Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and South Punjab, Prime Minister Health Initiative, Mobile Health Units and Mother and Child Hospitals. Secretary, P&SHD, Imran Sikander shared the status of ongoing recruitment drive and the progress on development initiatives.

The minister said, “The upgradation of public sector health facilities under the Prime Minister Health Initiative is in accordance largely with timelines. Mother and Child Hospitals at Mianwali, Attock, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar is underway at a fast pace. By June 2022, 162 schemes will be completed. The projects inching closer to completion are mother and child hospitals, development schemes, balance work of revamping of THQs and DHQs, revamping of all THQs, trauma centres and other schemes. All officials have been asked to complete the ongoing development schemes in time."