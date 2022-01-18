Israel police in standoff with Palestinians over al-Quds eviction

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police were in a standoff on Monday with a Palestinian man who carried a gas cannister on the roof of his home in an al-Quds flashpoint as his family faced eviction.

Israeli media reported that Mohammed Salhiya had threatened to set himself on fire if the eviction order from Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east al-Quds carried out. Salhiya, whose family has been facing an illegal eviction threat since 2017, was on the roof of his home with a large gas cannister, police and an AFP journalist said.

Police and the al-Quds municipality said in a joint statement delegates went to the home early Monday to carry out a eviction ordered after the land was allocated for school construction "for the benefit of residents of the neighbourhood".