British PM in populist fight-back

LONDON: Boris Johnson is hoping a slew of policy announcements, including scrapping controversial Covid passports and abolishing the BBC licence fee, can save his position as British prime minister, reports said on Monday.

Johnson’s future has been thrown into doubt by a furious political and public backlash at revelations of illegal parties held at his Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns. The "partygate" scandal has so far seen six of his Conservative party MPs openly call for his resignation, with dozens more said to have done the same behind closed doors.

But several reports claimed Johnson’s team has engineered a fight-back -- dubbed "Operation Red Meat" -- with populist proposals to appease a disgruntled electorate and a mutinous mood among colleagues. The Times said Johnson will give the Royal Navy "primacy" in efforts to intercept migrants crossing the Channel from France, after record numbers of arrivals last year.