EU chief von der Leyen to isolate after Covid exposure; French school strike called over Covid ‘chaos’

Paris: French teachers’ unions called on Monday for a second major strike this week to protest the government’s Covid testing and isolation protocols, which they say are severely disrupting classes.

The move follows a one-day walkout last week that saw half of the country’s primary schools close, according to unions, who accuse authorities of failing to establish clear rules that would keep as many students in school as possible.

Teachers say class disruptions have become unmanageable with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, with many parents struggling to get vaccination appointments for their children and long lines for tests forming outside pharmacies.

In response the government promised to provide five million high-grade FFP2 facemasks for school staff and to hire over 3,000 substitute teachers to replace those forced to isolate after contracting Covid or coming into contact with an infected person.

But that was not enough for unions, who said the new strike Thursday would be a prelude to a "massive" nationwide walkout on January 27. "The chaos resulting from the handling of this health crisis requires strong measures, beyond the commitments made by the prime minister and education minister," a group of four unions said in a statement that was also signed by the FCPE, France’s biggest parents’ federation.

They want the government to hire enough substitutes to replace all teachers absent as Covid cases spread rapidly throughout schools. Children who test positive for the virus have to remain home for up to 10 days while their classmates are forced to take three tests in four days.

Teachers also want more personal protection equipment "well beyond the amounts promised," and more fundamental investments in the French education system, where average teacher pay lags behind that of many other European nations.

However the call for a new Thursday strike was not joined by other main union groups, including the Snuipp-FSU, the largest among primary school teachers.Meanwhile, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will miss a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, including a speech by France’s President Emmanuel Macron, after a possible Covid exposure, she said Monday.

The president of the European Commission had been due to attend several meetings at the assembly’s Strasbourg seat for its first full session of the year and of France’s six-month EU presidency.

"My driver has tested positive for Covid-19. Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation ... I am returning to Brussels," she tweeted. Von der Leyen’s decision, in line with current Belgian coronavirus regulations, also means that she will not be able to attend in person a meeting of her college of commissioners scheduled for Tuesday in Strasbourg.

But the political highlights of the week will be tributes to the parliament’s late president, Italian social democrat David Sassoli, who passed away in hospital last week, and the MEPs’ election of his successor in the speaker’s chair.

It will also be a set-piece event of France’s EU presidency, and unofficially of Macron’s re-election campaign, with the French leader addressing MEPs on Wednesday on his vision for the future of the union.

In a related development, the number of Covid-19 cases in China reached the highest since March 2020 on Monday, as Beijing races to stamp out the highly transmissible coronavirus variant just three weeks before hosting the Winter Olympics.

China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has stuck to a strict policy of targeting zero Covid cases even as the rest of the world has re-opened. But its approach has come under sustained pressure in recent weeks with multiple clusters across the country just as the Games are about to get under way in Beijing.

On Monday there were 223 cases more reported in China, including another 80 in the virus-hit port city of Tianjin, and nine more, including Omicron cases, in the key manufacturing hub of Guangdong.

Athletes and officials have already started to land in the capital ahead of the Games, immediately entering a tightly-controlled bubble that separates them entirely from the rest of the population. But after a local Omicron case was detected over the weekend, authorities have also tightened regulations for those arriving in the capital from elsewhere in China.

The city is now demanding a negative test before travel and a follow-up test after entering the city, with residents urged not to leave the city for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. The infected woman has not travelled out of the city or had contact with other infected people, health officials said, as they tested some 13,000 people living or working in the same area.

Some tourist sites in the capital have also been closed. Analysts have warned that the ongoing zero-Covid approach -- which includes swift and targeted lockdowns and travel restrictions -- will increasingly weigh on the economy.

Another 68 cases were reported across central Henan province, where partial lockdowns and mass testing have been rolled out for millions of residents. Zhuhai, the mainland city bordering the gambling hub of Macau, has told residents to avoid leaving the city after detecting a handful of Omicron cases and started testing the whole city from Monday. Schools have also been closed.

Meantime in the historic northern city of Xi’an, normally a popular tourist destination, infections have slowed to single-digit figures after nearly a month under lockdown. Sixty more imported cases were also recorded Monday, as China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flight numbers and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if the number of infections brought in is too high.