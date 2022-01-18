China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

BEIJING: China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020.

Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China’s weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences.

But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.

“In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site,” the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.

It is unclear how these spectators will be selected and whether they will have to quarantine before or after the Games. China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has stuck to a strict policy of targeting zero Covid cases even as the rest of the world has reopened.

But its approach has come under sustained pressure in recent weeks with multiple virus clusters in key areas including the port of Tianjin and the southern manufacturing region of Guangdong.

Athletes and officials have already started to land in the capital ahead of the Games, immediately entering a tightly controlled bubble separating them from the rest of the population.