Very sad day for West Indies cricket, says Pollard after Ireland series loss

KINGSTON: West Indies batsman Kieron Pollard criticised his batsmen for failing to post good enough totals after they lost the home ODI series to Ireland here on Sunday.

“A very, very sad day” for West Indies cricket, he said after Ireland beat them by two wickets in the third ODI. “I can safely tell you that it’s hurting, and it’s hurting badly,” he said.

“Obviously it’s no secret. Disappointed the way that we played. Disappointed the way we batted throughout the entire series. That is the main reason why we would have faltered,” Pollard said. “We weren’t able to put enough runs on the board. The one game where we were scored 269, we were able to get over the line. But 229 and 212 at this international level is totally unacceptable.

Asked whether the problem with the batters was technical or psychological, Pollard pointed in both directions, and beyond.

“I think it is a combination of everything. I think, overall, holistically, I think we have a batting problem, with all the words as you mentioned - mentally, technically, being able to assess situations, conditions, and play appropriate shots that is needed at that point in time,” he said. “Again, as I have stated, it’s not just the 11 guys that are here, or the 15 guys that are here, it’s around the Caribbean, and we continue to, sort of, reward a guy going to Super50 and score a couple of hundred runs and then, you know, he has to play, or he has to get into the team.

“We chop and change different individuals at different times, but I don’t think we are actually addressing the real problem. But, having said that, it’s always easier to, sort of, cast blame or put the responsibility on the guys that you are seeing. And as I said, as a leader, and as a leader of this team, obviously I can take that mantle and I can take that responsibility that we haven’t done well and that is not something we can hide from.

Ireland won the Toss

West Indies Innings

Hope† c Little b Young 53

Greaves c Tector b Young 12

Pooran lbw b McBrine 2

Brooks lbw b McBrine 1

Chase c Stirling b Campher 19

Pollard(c) c Porterfield b McBrine 3

Holder run out (Delany/†Rock) 44

Shepherd c Adair b Dockrell 13

Hosein c & b McBrine 23

Smith not out 20

Joseph c Stirling b Young 6

Extras: (lb 7, nb 2, w 7) 16

Total: (44.4 Ov,) 212

Fall: 1-72, 10.6 ov 2-76, 12.4 ov 3-76, 13.2 ov 4-85, 15.1 ov 5-99, 19.6 ov 6-101, 22.4 ov 7-119, 27.5 ov), 8-182, 40.4 ov 9-192, 41.6 ov 10-212, 44.4 ov

Bowling: Josh Little 9-1-55-0 Mark Adair 7-1-38-0 Craig Young 7.4-0-43-3 Andy McBrine 10-2-28-4 Curtis Campher 4-0-14-1 George Dockrell 3-0-11-1 Paul Stirling 4-0-16-0

Ireland Innings

Porterfield c Hosein b Joseph 0

Stirling (c) lbw b Hosein 44

McBrine c †Hope b Smith 59

Tector lbw b Chase 52

Rock† c Holder b Chase 2

Campher b Chase 11

Dockrell c Holder b Hosein 7

Delany c Brooks b Hosein 10

Adair not out 1

Young not out 5

Extras: (lb 1, w 22) 23

Total: (44.5 Ov,) 214/8

Did not bat: Josh Little

Fall: 1-0, 0.1 ov 2-73, 12.6 ov 3-152, 30.5 ov 4-168, 35.3 ov 5-190, 39.2 ov 6-197, 41.2 ov 7-208, 42.4 ov 8-208, 42.6 ov

Bowling: Alzarri Joseph 10-1-35-1 Romario Shepherd 6.5-0-28-0 Odean Smith 3-0-23-1 Akeal Hosein 10-0-59-3 Jason Holder 2-0-16-0 Kieron Pollard 3-0-8-0 Roston Chase 10-0-44-3

Result: Ireland won by 2 wickets (with 31 balls remaining)

Man of the match: Andy McBrine (IRE)

Man of the series: Andy McBrine (IRE)

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Joel Wilson