Man killed, another injured in hospital fire

A man was killed while another suffered severe burn injuries in a fire that erupted at a private hospital in Garden on Monday.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation dispatched three fire tenders to the property to put out the fire. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, the blaze broke out during welding work in an elevator of the hospital.

District City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz told The News that a 50-year-old welder, Naveed Iqbal, attempted to douse the fire with the help of an oxygen cylinder, caused the flames to spread rapidly, killing him on the spot.

“There could be a case of criminal negligence against the hospital on behalf of the state, but the police have initiated legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The families of the victims can also approach the police for the registration of the case,” he said, adding that nothing could be said as the hospital administration was not cooperating with them. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors were trying to save the life of the injured person.