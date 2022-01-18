Growing population, new jobs big challenge: PM

HARIPUR/ ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that since Pakistan is one of the only two countries in the world with the majority of its population under the age of 25, the country's youth is its biggest resource.

However, he admitted that fast increasing population and providing people with jobs were bog challenges for the government. He was speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur. "I have full faith that countries develop because of educational institutions," the premier said.

"The more we invest in technology, the more this will benefit Pakistan," he said, adding that the reason Pakistan lags behind other developing countries is that it did not focus on education and link education with the needs of the country.

The premier said that investment in the technology sector and promotion of information technology (IT) was vital to creating employment for the youth as well as improving the national economy.

“The future is technology. The special technology zone (STZ) is a complete ecosystem. The provincial government-generated resources for the project will have a positive impact on next generations,” the PM said, adding that the previous governments never focused on the education sector and instead brought about a three-tier education system — Urdu medium, English medium, and the madrasa system — that promoted three cultures and left a negative impact on society.

He said for the first time, the PTI-led government introduced a core curriculum for up to class five which would be expanded to the upper level to turn the country into a nation. Calling for exploitation of the potential of the young population, the prime minister reiterated that investment in the technology sector would benefit the country.

He said in the past, the highly educated youths, having very good degrees, remained unemployed as institutions had no connection with the market; however, projects like the STZs would open up new avenues for employment.

He apprised people present during the ceremony that the government removed impediments in the technology sector which took the growth to 45 per cent and was expected to touch the 75pc mark this year.

The premier underlined that the promotion of technology was never a priority of the previous governments. The prime minister, who earlier distributed licences among the representatives of the companies aspiring to do business at the STZ, said as the government was making record revenue collection, it would accordingly enhance its investment in the education and health sectors.

The project would serve as the hub of high technologies including IT and allied services by providing state-of-the-art facilities to people, experts and investors under one roof and enable collaborations and innovation among academia, research, industry and planners from within the country and abroad.

The digital city is expected to help ensure speedy economic growth, promote IT and allied technologies, enhance the skills of youth and generate hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities for the people.

The flagship project of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government would be established on 86 kanals of land and would cost Rs1.31 billion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone and discussed with him bilateral cooperation, regional and international issues and Islamophobia. The two leaders fondly recalled their conversations during last year and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PM Imran Khan appreciated President Putin’s statement that insulting Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) did not count as an expression of artistic freedom but was a "violation of religious freedom”.

The PM stated that he had highlighted the appalling rise in Islamophobia and associated hatred in his addresses to the UN General Assembly, pointing at its serious ramifications.

He underscored that Pakistan’s bilateral relationship with Russia was on an upward trajectory, with an increased focus on trade and economic ties and energy cooperation. He reiterated the government’s resolve for early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

Both leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in different areas, increase high-level exchanges, and remain in close contact on matters relating to Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was pivotal for regional stability. Afghanistan was facing dire humanitarian and economic challenges and support of the international community to the people of Afghanistan at this critical juncture remained vitally important, he stressed.

The PM also underscored the importance of release of Afghanistan’s financial assets for addressing the dire needs of the Afghan people.

The prime minister said that he looked forward to President Putin’s visit to Pakistan as well as his own visit to Russia at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, PM Imran tweeted, “just spoke to President Putin primarily to express my appreciation for his emphatic statement that freedom of speech could not be a pretext to abuse our Prophet PBUH. He is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH”.

“We also discussed ways to move forward on trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. We invited each other to visit our countries,” he wrote.