Increase incomes not prices

LAHORE: Prices will stay put or further increase if the rupee is traded at current value, petroleum rates will continue to increase too, interest rates also remain two times higher than the global average, and utility rates periodically get enhanced as well.

Government functionaries are creating false hope that prices will decline in the next few months. There is no way for the prices to come down if the above factors are not addressed.

The only way to provide relief to the people is to increase their income that compensates for the increased prices. Incomes would increase through a surge in manufacturing that is currently on the downward path. Still, the corporate results are excellent. The corporate sector is making money, but is not fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.

Large scale manufacturing is dominated by few investors. There are numerous conglomerates that have interests in sugar, cement, power sector, automobiles, textiles, and now lately real estate sector as well. They have created entry barriers for new investors.

These investors now try their luck at the real estate sector or the capital market. It is a dilemma that most of the listed companies in Pakistan Stock Exchange are making handsome money.

The foreign investors stationed in the country are flourishing. Still, no new investments are coming in from either domestic or foreign investors.

As for the prices there would in fact be hefty increases in some edible items used by the middle class. Imported stuff apart, they will be forced to buy processed chicken products at much higher prices. The prices of packed curd would also shoot up. The additional taxes slapped on smaller cars would also discourage middle class families from graduating from two wheelers to four wheelers.

High income groups would also be impacted but they have the capacity to bear higher expenses. The state should revisit its taxation policies. The government for instance has increased the sales tax on oilseed imports from 5 to 17 percent. This very government a few months back reduced the import duties of edible oil and oilseeds to reduce the cost of edible oil in the country.

Enhancement of sales tax which is paid on duty paid value will nullify the impact of earlier duty reduction. Edible oil is the next major import of Pakistan after petroleum products. The edible oil prices would increase by Rs25-30/kg.

Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan imports almost 80 percent of its edible oil needs. Over 10 percent needs are fulfilled by cotton seed oil and rest from locally produced sunflower and rapeseed, canola (the local seed production is little over half a million tonnes).

The government has also slapped 17 percent duty on the locally produced oil seed crops. The local varieties were hardly competing with the imported seeds.

After this duty, the imported seeds would be a little cheaper. The farmers would stop sowing seed crops and the national dependence on imported edible oil and oil seeds would further increase. Our import bill of edible oil will also increase.

Medicine prices have already increased in the market after the passage of the mini-budget by the national assembly. It was news to most that 70 percent of the pharmaceutical manufacturing in Pakistan is in the informal sector.

How did it happen? The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan totally controls the approval and prices of any drug produced or imported in the country.

The manufacturing record of each firm is also available. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should have no difficulty in ensuring tax compliance of around 650 active pharmaceutical producers of the country.

A report by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan even pointed out that over around fifty pharmaceutical firms make 90 percent sales of medicines.

Are they not paying their due taxes? In fact, the clinical laboratories, hospitals, and doctors are mostly outside the tax net, or they pay nominal taxes. The total annual turnover of these three is much higher than that of pharmaceuticals. Most of the charges are in the form of service they provide.

Government ought to open state of art skill imparting institutes in collaboration with the industries to produce skills needed by them. These institutes must be run by the private sector with no interference from the bureaucrats.

Most of the useless subsidies being provided to the poor should be diverted towards enhancing the value of human resources. The skills imparted must be of high standard that ensure the youth get an immediate job after rolling out at 50 percent higher than minimum wage.

Job entrants get higher wages when they graduate from some private sector skill institutes funded by industrialists.