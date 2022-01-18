Rupee scales 2-month peak

KARACHI: Rupee on Monday jumped to its highest in two months, seizing strength from dollars pouring in as export receipts and comparatively leaner import payments, dealers said.



The rupee closed at 175.92 per dollar, its highest since November 12. It ended at 176.07 on Friday, gaining 0.09 percent during the session. The domestic currency extended for a second straight session aided by lower import payments and healthy supplies.

“There have been some good inflows from exporters which have supported rupee. Exporters are selling dollars, improving greenback supplies,” said a currency dealer, adding, “Dollar demand for import payments was not very high”.

Rupee has recovered 1.32 percent after touching all-time low of 178.24 on December 29, 2021. It rose 0.34 percent so far this year. Analysts see a further gain in the domestic currency in the near-term due to expectations for the resumption of Pakistan’s three-year $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Clarity on the IMF front post minibudget approval along with the measures taken by SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) were a major reason behind the appreciation of the local currency,” said Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited. “Going forward we believe currency is expected to consolidate at current level; however, further appreciation of local currency cannot be ruled out in the short term,” Abbas added.