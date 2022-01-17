Uplift projects launched in Nankana district: Sarwar

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is taking steps for the solution of problems of the masses.

He said this while addressing a gathering at Shaheen Chowk, Sangla Hill on Sunday. The Punjab governor said that there was no dictatorship in the PTI and the opposition would remain unsuccessful. He said that it was our mission to provide clean water to the masses living at villages and cities. He said that development plans had been launched across the district and the government was providing development funds equally in all districts of the province.

Ch Sarwar said that former rulers did not provide even clean water facilities to the masses of NA-117, however, the PTI-led government had started seven water filtration plants in NA-117.He said that the government would solve the problems of Sangla Hill, including road infrastructure, extension of educational institutions and railway underpass. Meanwhile, the governor also inaugurated new clean water filtration plant. He also met with the PTI workers.