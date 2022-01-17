26 opposition MNAs won’t come to House in case of no-confidence: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad believes the opposition will see its 26 MNAs not attending the session if a no-confidence motion is brought in the National Assembly.

“If the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, they would face the same destiny as they experienced in the passing of the finance bill,” Sh Rashid told the media during his visit to the Mother and Childcare Hospital (M&CH) on Sunday. He said 12 members of the opposition parties were absent from the National Assembly during the last session. “This figure would be 26 if they moved any no-confidence motion,” he predicted.

The interior minister said there were no chances of any in-house change in the National Assembly at all. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional tenure.

In reply to a question, he said that failure was destiny of the PMLN policies and predicted all four Sharifs were minus from the national politics now.

Sh Rashid said there was no threat to the PTI led government from the opposition’s long marches, adding, the government would present a people-friendly budget in the next fiscal year.

Commenting on Shehbaz Sharif remarks, Sh Rashid said Imran Khan was not a nightmare but a sweet dream for him. The minister said he had never seen a politician like Nawaz Sharif who left the country for personal interests.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work at the M&CH, he said some mafias were not in favour of the project. However, he would himself visit the health ministry and ask the departments concerned to complete the project within given timeframe.

The minister said that this year on March 23, the Chinese J-10C would participate in the fly-past, and more people would attend the Pakistan Day parade than the opposition party’s long marches. Answering a query, he denounced the impression of any deal with Nawaz Sharif and said that there was no division in the treasury benches upon the leadership of PM Imran Khan.