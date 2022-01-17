EU envoy visits FSA

Islamabad : Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara delivered a lecture on the 'EU and its various systems' at the Foreign Service Academy.
“The better we understand each other the better we can collaborate,” she told participants. She highlighted the structures and ways of working of the European Union institutions to mid-service diplomats at the academy and discussed the European Union-Pakistan relations.
FSA director-general Zahid Nasrullah Khan briefed her on the academy's history, objectives, successes and future plans. She said the academy was the training arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, established in September 1981 and had trained hundreds of Pakistani and foreign diplomats. She said the academy had a global outreach with a large number of international alumni.
Islamabad: Private laboratories have been asked to be ready to face action on not adopting the regulations and...
Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Police kick-started a crackdown against professional beggars and as many as 46 beggars have...
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested four accused for racing luxury cars and performing drifting on roads in the...
Islamabad: The number of volunteers registered for the Clean-up Campaign in Margalla Hills National Park has reached...
Islamabad: The office of the attorney general for Pakistan has declared that the law allows the Federal Investigation...
Islamabad: Changing moods with growing impatience, haste, arrogance, and carelessness have badly affected the traffic...
Comments