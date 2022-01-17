EU envoy visits FSA

Islamabad : Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara delivered a lecture on the 'EU and its various systems' at the Foreign Service Academy.

“The better we understand each other the better we can collaborate,” she told participants. She highlighted the structures and ways of working of the European Union institutions to mid-service diplomats at the academy and discussed the European Union-Pakistan relations.

FSA director-general Zahid Nasrullah Khan brie­fed her on the academy's history, objectives, successes and future plans. She said the academy was the training arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, established in September 1981 and had trained hundreds of Pakistani and foreign diplomats. She said the academy had a global outreach with a large number of international alumni.