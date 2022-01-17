Decision on schools closure likely today

Islamabad: The federal and provincial health and education ministers will meet today (Monday) to discuss ways and means to prevent the spread of coronavirus in schools, colleges, and universities.

The National Command and Operation Centre called the meeting in view of the rising coronavirus cases, especially those of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The decision about whether or not to close educational institutions is likely to be made in the meeting. The country has recorded over 4,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day with the positivity rate reaching seven per cent. The situation is particularly alarming in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, where the COVID-19 positivity ratio has reached 39.9%, 8.5%, 6.95%, and 5.43%, respectively.