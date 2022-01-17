No check on overcharging in City markets

LAHORE: The government has failed to evolve a price control and official price implementation mechanism. It has closed all Sunday bazaars where fruits and vegetables were sold almost at official rates. It has launched Sahulat bazaars and Insaf Rickshaw vendors. Sahulat bazaar in Shadman was closed and the government planned to establish Rehri (pushcart) bazaar there. Consumers are at the mercy of sellers as there is no check on overcharging.

The price of chicken (live bird) was reduced by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs178 per kg, while it sold at Rs190 to 210 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs26 per kg, at Rs258 per kg, and sold Rs270 to 550 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 33 per kg, B-Grade at Rs27 to 29 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs34 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs30 to 33 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was also increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs45 to 48 per kg, and C-grade at Rs41 to 44 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs270 to 280 kg sold at Rs320 per kg, and Ginger Thai fixed at Rs205 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 280 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 kg. Biter gourd gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg.

Spinach farm was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 and spinach local by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Zucchini long was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, Zucchini farm unchanged at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs200 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs66 to 180 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg. The price of banana A-category was increased by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs83 to 86 per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs425 to 435 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs290 to 300 kg, sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg.

Guava was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Musami A grade was gained by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, B-grade at Rs80 to 83 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 180 per dozen. Grape fruit was increased by Rs2 per piece, fixed at Rs16 to 17 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 25 per piece.

Fruiter A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs65 to 68 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Citrus fruit was fixed at Rs170 to 180 per dozen, sold at Rs200 to 220 per dozen, A-grade 105 to 110 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 130 per dozen.