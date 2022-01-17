Cold weather to prevail, rain forecast

LAHORE: Cold weather continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.
Meteorological officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was approaching western and upper parts of the country. Meteorological officials predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most areas while cloudy in upper parts and north Balochistan.
However, light rain/snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas while dense fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Astore where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 6.9°C and maximum was 12.3°C.
