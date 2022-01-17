853 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 853 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Sunday, whereas one person died of pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 452,362 while total number of deaths was recorded 13,085. The P&SHD confirmed 669 cases were reported in Lahore.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,218,773 tests for COVID-19 so far while 430,413 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.