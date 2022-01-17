High power transformer rehabilitated

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) completed the rehabilitation work of 500/220kV 600 MVA Auto-Transformer at 500kV grid station Sheikhupura in shortest possible time and energised it in early Sunday morning.

While updating the details, the NTDC spokesman said on January 10, the tertiary Busbar (an equipment that interconnects 03 No units of 500/220KV transformer bank) caught fire and caused damage to yellow Phase Tertiary Busbar and Control System of transformer. However, the power supply to end consumers was managed through alternate sources and the load management was not carried out in any part of its jurisdiction.

The spokesman said that to ensure smooth power supply to consumers and to avoid loss of revenue, rehabilitation work of said transformer was carried out on emergent basis.

Managing Director, NTDC, Engr Manzoor Ahmad visited Sheikhupura Grid Station and instructed the engineers and staff for early completion of repair and maintenance of the said grid station on war footings. The spokesman further said that dedicated team of maintenance staff along with Protection and Instrumentation (P&I) of Asset Management department North worked day and night for the replacement of damaged control system with better equipment.

MD NTDC appreciated the speedy work carried out by Asset Management North team which resulted in timely energisation of transformer.