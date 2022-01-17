Man dies as bike rams into footpath

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man died in hospital, a few minutes after his speeding bike dashed into a footpath near Shahdara Mor on Sunday.

The man identified as Imran alias Hamza, a resident of Paniwala Talab, lost control over his bike which rammed into the footpath, resulting into serious injuries to him. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Jubilation firing: Naseerabad police have registered a case against four people for jubilation firing at a wedding party which resulted into the death of two brothers. The case was registered on the complaint of Ghulam Haider and the main accused involved in the firing Asim Bilal Silhari, a boxer in the Elite Force, was arrested. Bilal had gone to Muscat for business after being expelled from Elite Force. The accused was fond of uploading pictures of the display of weapons on his social media account. He opened fire at a wedding party in the Naseerabad area two days ago in which two brothers Javed Akhtar and Majid Ali were killed while the accused had fled the scene.

Found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead in a drain in Gulshan Ravi on Sunday. According to police, a team of rescuers, police and forensic experts reached the spot after passersby informed them about the recovery. The body, yet to be identified, was sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old youth was found dead near Chauburji in the Lytton Road police area on Sunday. The youth was identified as Ramzan, a resident of Gulshan-e-Ravi. Ramzan was addicted to drugs and died due to excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 782 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 815 were injured. Out of them, 476 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas,339 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

ASP: The 16th Martyrdom Day of ASP Salman Ayaz Khan Shaheed (Sitara-e-Shujaat) will be observed on Monday (today).

A special contingent of Punjab Police will pay salutations to ASP at his grave in Swabi. Rawalpindi police officers will lay wreaths on the grave of Salman Ayaz Khan Shaheed and there will be special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.