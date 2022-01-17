 
January 17, 2022
Burkina attack kills 10 people

By AFP
January 17, 2022

Ouagadougou: At least 10 civilians have been killed in an attack blamed on the IS in northern Burkina Faso, an area in the grip of a six-year insurgency, security sources said on Sunday.

