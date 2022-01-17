Philippines to buy 32 new Black Hawk helicopters

Manila: The Philippines will buy 32 new Black Hawk helicopters for more than $620 million, the defence secretary said on Sunday, in the nation’s latest big-ticket purchase to upgrade its ageing military capability. For the past decade, Manila has been trying to modernise its run-down military equipment featuring Vietnam War-era helicopters and World War II naval vessels used by the United States.
