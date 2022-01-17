Quake rocks Greece

Athens: A strong 5.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Greece on Sunday near the country’s second city of Thessalonika, the National Observatory of Athens said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 1150 GMT, was 23 kilometres (14 miles) south west of Orthodox spiritual centre Mount Athos at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), the observatory said. There were no reports of victims or material damage.