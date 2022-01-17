Harry sues for UK police protection

London: US-based Prince Harry is appealing to the UK courts after the government refused to allow him police protection paid for out of his own pocket, arguing the decision means he cannot return home.

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. Now living in California, they have their own private security team. Legal papers showed Harry arguing that the US team would not have adequate powers to protect his family in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is seeking a judicial review in London after the interior ministry declined his request to pay himself for UK police protection, Britain’s PA news agency said on Sunday.