Pakistan win gold, silver in Virtual Asian Rowing Indoor Championship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won gold and silver medals in the Virtual Asian Rowing Indoor Championship 2022 Saturday.

The medals were scooped up in the lightweight men and open weight men categories.

Ali Suleman secured victory in the lightweight men category, leaving all other contenders behind.

Ahmad Aziz secured the second position in Open Weight Men Category.

President Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwanul Haq praised medals winners terming the achievement a result of hard work.

Rizwan hoped that the emergence of fresh talent would help popularise the game in the country. “These youngsters have already started making their mark. Now it is time to help these youngsters bring more laurels through proper coaching and guidance,” he said.

Both medal winners praised their coach Abdul Rehman for guidance and proper coaching enabling them to win medals.