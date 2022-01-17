Root vows to continue as captain despite Ashes disaster

HOBART: England’s Joe Root has vowed to continue as Test captain despite suffering a 4-0 mauling at the hands of the Australian team in the Ashes series.
England lost 10 wickets for 56 runs on Sunday to lose the fifth Test by 146 runs and surrender the series.
There have been increasing calls for Root to stand down as captain and concentrate on his batting, allowing someone with fresh ideas to take the helm.
But the only standout candidate for the role, Ben Stokes, said earlier in the series he didn’t want the job and threw his support behind Root.
Speaking after the demoralising loss in Hobart, Root was in no doubt he wanted to add to his record tally of 61 Tests in charge of England.
“I’ll admit it, we’re going through a really tough stage as a group,” Root said.
“Our performance and focus haven’t been good, but I want the opportunity to turn things around.
“I honestly believe that I’m the best person to take this team forward, but if that decision is taken out of my hands, so be it.
“But I do have the appetite to carry on.” Root said that no matter who was captain going forward, there needed to be a change of thinking in English cricket if the Test team was to improve.
KARACHI: Renowned racer Nadir Magsi won Thar Desert Jeep Rally 2022 that concluded in Mithi, Sindh, on Sunday.He...
KARACHI: The 2nd Karachi Open Challenging Squash Championship commenced at PN’s RKJK Complex here on Sunday.In the...
MELBOURNE: Andy Murray hopes the “mess” which has resulted in tennis world number one Novak Djokovic being told he...
Ag AFPPARIS: After missing out on the Ballon d’Or, Robert Lewandowski may be in line for a consolation victory at...
LONDON: Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to learn from their frustrating collapse in a damaging 2-2 draw...
KARACHI: In near freezing conditions, Karachi Golf Club’s young quartet came back from behind to win the Royal Palm...
Comments