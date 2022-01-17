‘Disappointed’ Novak Djokovic deported from Australia

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday having lost a high-stakes legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and with his dream of clinching a record 21st Grand Slam in tatters.

Hours after a Federal Court unanimously upheld the cancellation of his visa on public order grounds, an “extremely disappointed” Djokovic complied with a direction to leave the country.

The humbled star boarded a flight from Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport for Dubai late Sunday, accompanied by a retinue of aides and officials.

Emirates flight EK409 took off at 10:51 pm local time (1151 GMT), according to an AFP reporter on board.

Twice in the last 11 days Australia’s government had ripped up Djokovic’s visa and placed him in immigration detention — saying the unvaccinated star’s presence could fuel anti-vaccine sentiment amid a tidal wave of Omicron cases.

Twice the Serbian star fought the decision in court, winning one round but losing Sunday’s decider.

With a few dry words, the chief justice of Australia’s Federal Court, James Allsop, ended a week of legal high drama that was followed around the world.

“The orders of the court are that the amended application be dismissed with costs,” Allsop said.

With little chance for appeal, Djokovic acknowledged the game was up, and he would not be gracing Melbourne Park this year.

“I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open,” he said on the eve of a tournament that he has dominated for a decade.

“I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love.”

But the controversy looks set to rumble, with Djokovic’s image seriously tarnished and Australia feeding a growing reputation for being hostile to visitors.

“This cancellation decision was made on health, safety and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said hailing the court verdict.

“I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”

Morrison, who faces a tough reelection battle this year, is unlikely to face a public backlash over the saga, even among those with misgivings about his hardline immigration policies.

Many Australians — who have suffered prolonged lockdowns and border restrictions — believe Djokovic gamed the system to dodge vaccine entry requirements.

It remains to be seen if the controversy, which the ATP Tour called “deeply regrettable”, has a bearing on Australia’s claim to host what was once known as “The Happy Slam.”

“Irrespective of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of our sport’s greatest champions and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game,” it added.