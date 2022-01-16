 
Sunday January 16, 2022
Lahore

Man held with fake currency

By APP
January 16, 2022

LAHORE: A man was arrested for selling fake currency in Green Town area here on Saturday.

SP Sadder Hassan Javed Bhatti constituted a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Yaqub and recovered millions of fake currency from him. A case has been registered against the accused in Green Town police station and further investigation is underway.

