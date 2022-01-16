Condolence reference

LAHORE: A condolence meeting was organised by Young Nurses Association (YNA) of Lahore General Hospital on Saturday in memory of Sunnita Asif, a Staff Nurse who died during service.

LGH Nurses and her family members participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, President YNA Khalida Tabassum said that Sunnita Asif was our dearest companion who always performed her duties with full dedication, hard work and

devotion and her work will be remembered for a long time.

The participants of the condolence meeting paid tributes to Sunnita Asif and expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family. President YNA said that every effort would be made to provide all the possible benefits to the heirs of the deceased as per the policy of the Punjab Government as soon as possible. She also assured complete cooperation to her family members for any kind of problem.

It is worth mentioning that she was selected from Punjab Public Service Commission and started her job from LGH on November 29, 2016. Sunnita Asif remained posted in different section of General Hospital and she died due to sudden illness while working as staff Nurse. She was a mother of 4 children and was supporting her family as well.