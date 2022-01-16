Special desk demanded to deal with online harassment

LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) and Punjab Union of Journalists have jointly organised a one-day training workshop for female journalists on anti-harassment law and harassment reporting.

In the workshop titled ‘Let’s make the workplace more dignified’ held Saturday here at a local hotel, women journalists talked about their personal experiences and shared that they face sexual harassment at workplace.

The participants said women journalists expose social evils like honour killings, child marriages and marriages in which poor are forced by their circumstances to give the hand of their daughters to older men, and innumerable other bad practices.

They believe the environment for female journalists would improve with increase in number of women in the field and call for induction of 33pc women in all media groups.

Another demand they made was establishment of a special desk in the Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime Cell to deal with online harassment of women journalists.

On the occasion, Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, demanded establishment of committees in every media house, union offices and press clubs under the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010.

Bushra Khaliq said female journalists who had displayed independence and courage in the past had often been threatened, and ‘we have seen just this year how media houses are forced into making the difficult choice of informing the public and keeping their staffers safe physically as well as financially’.

She demanded that media houses, press clubs and union of journalists should form inquiry committees and display code of conduct within office premises.

WISE programme manager Shahid Iqbal shared how female journalists could be protected from harassment and exploitations. Certificates distributed to the participants.