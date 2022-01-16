Cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with cold conditions was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was approaching western parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cloudy in upper areas and north Balochistan.
They further predicted that light rain/snowfall was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan while dense fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -15°C while in Lahore it was 5.5°C and maximum was 16°C.
