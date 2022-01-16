Fire in chemical godown

LAHORE: A fire broke out in a chemical godown in Timber Market on Saturday.

Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the said incident. Cause of fire was unknown till the filing of this report.

Aussie national looted: An Australian Pakistani was deprived of Rs 25,000, a cell phone worth Rs 3 lakhs and other valuables by the robbers in Cavalry Ground on Saturday.

The victim withdrew cash Rs 25,000 from a local ATM and was on his way when two robbers riding a bike intercepted him and made him hostage at gunpoint. The robbers snatched Rs 25,000, a cell phone worth Rs 3 lakhs and other valuables from the victim and rode away from the scene.

PO arrested: : Millat Park police arrested a proclaimed offender Mudassar. He was wanted by City Muridke police Sheikhupura. Misri Shah Police arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1060 grams charas from his possession. The drug pusher was identified as Nazam. Ghaziabad police arrested one Najaf Iqbal for uploading weapons on social media.

Direction for anti-kite teams: DIG Operations Lahore directed the anti-kite teams to remain alert.

There are 22 teams from City Division, 17 from Cantt Division, 10 from Civil Lines Division, 13 from Sadar Division, 10 from Iqbal Town Division and 12 from Model Town Division to keep a close watch on kite flying on Saturday and Sunday.

During the current month, 45 cases were registered for making and flying kites and 152 kites, 11 kite string spools were seized.

20 booked for manhandling Lesco staff: A case of vandalism and violence was registered against 20 persons for manhandling staff and ransacking Lesco office in Baghbanpura police area on Saturday.

The case was registered against 20 unidentified persons including Shahbaz Jutt on the complaint of Lesco officer. A special team has been formed to arrest the accused.