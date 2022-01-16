16 gamblers arrested

LAHORE: At least 16 gamblers were arrested by the police from a gambling den in Ghaziabad police area.
The accused were identified as Asif, Abrar, Khizer, Ejaz, Mubarak, Mohsin, Bilal and others. The accused were booking online gambling for a foreign cricket league. Six laptops, four wireless telephones, 46 mobile phones, calculators, keyboards, four LCDs, two devices, registers, 100 tokens, prize bonds, pistols and millions of rupees in cash were recovered from the spot.
Raids were being conducted to arrest Tariq Auto who was booking online gambling all over Pakistan.
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has sealed a snacks manufacturing unit for improper hygiene and quality. Officials...
LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars here on Saturday.According to detail,...
LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and spokesperson, Hasaan Khawar has said that...
LAHORE: As many as 722 cases of coronavirus were reported in the province on Saturday while two deaths were reported...
Islamabad: The Diabetes Centre joined hands with several partners here Saturday to organize ‘The Diabetes Awareness...
Ag APPLAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam on Saturday expressed a deep sense of...
Comments