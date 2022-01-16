16 gamblers arrested

LAHORE: At least 16 gamblers were arrested by the police from a gambling den in Ghaziabad police area.

The accused were identified as Asif, Abrar, Khizer, Ejaz, Mubarak, Mohsin, Bilal and others. The accused were booking online gambling for a foreign cricket league. Six laptops, four wireless telephones, 46 mobile phones, calculators, keyboards, four LCDs, two devices, registers, 100 tokens, prize bonds, pistols and millions of rupees in cash were recovered from the spot.

Raids were being conducted to arrest Tariq Auto who was booking online gambling all over Pakistan.