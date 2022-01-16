No new dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE: No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours in Punjab.
According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Saturday, the total 19 cases of dengue have been reported since January 01, 2022. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas five confirmed cases are under treatment in different hospitals.
During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 346,966 indoor and 88,817 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at five places.
The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.
