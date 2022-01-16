Prince Andrew accuser seeks testimony from witness

NEW YORK: Lawyers for Prince Andrew’s sexual assault accuser want to question a woman who they say saw him in a London nightclub with a "young girl," US court documents show.
Virginia Giuffre’s attorneys also want to grill a former aide to the 61-year-old royal as part of her civil lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth II’s second son.
In turn, the prince’s legal team want to question 38-year-old Giuffre’s husband and her psychologist in Australia, according to the documents filed in New York on Friday evening.
Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, submitted a formal "letter of request" that would compel testimony in Britain from Shukri Walker.
"(Walker) claims to have seen Prince Andrew at Tramp Nightclub in London with a young girl around the time that plaintiff contends Prince Andrew abused her in London after visiting Tramp Nightclub," the lawyer wrote.
"Because Prince Andrew has denied ever meeting plaintiff or being at Tramp Nightclub during the relevant time period, Ms. Walker’s testimony is highly relevant," she added. Giuffre alleges that Andrew assaulted her at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001.
