Russian court remands hackers in custody

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Saturday remanded eight hackers in custody for two months as Russia cracks down on the REvil cybercrime group at Washington’s request.
Eight members of the prominent hacking group REvil were ordered by Moscow’s Tverskoi district court to remain in custody until mid-March, the court said.
