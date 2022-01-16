Kazakh ex-leader’s in-laws lose top energy jobs after unrest

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Two relatives of Kazakhstan’s former president Nursultan Nazarbayev lost their jobs at the helm of energy companies, the sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday, after a deadly crisis laid bare a power struggle in the oil-rich country.

Dozens have died in unprecedented clashes between security forces and government opponents in Kazakhstan, an energy-rich post-Soviet nation which borders Russia and China.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev this week launched an unprecedented attack on Nazarbayev, who handpicked him as a successor in 2019, saying his 81-year-old mentor had failed to share the Central Asian country’s vast wealth with ordinary Kazakhs.

Sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said Saturday that Dimash Dosanov and Kairat Sharipbayev had lost their jobs in charge of the national oil transporter KazTransOil and the national gas company QazaqGaz (formerly KazTransGas) respectively.

The decisions were made "in accordance with the decision of the board of directors", the fund said, without further explanation.

Kairat Sharipbayev, 58, is widely believed to be the husband of Nazarbayev’s oldest daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva.

Dosanov, 40, is the husband of Nazarbayev’s youngest daughter, Aliya Nazarbayeva, 41.

Tokayev also promised an overhaul of a private recycling monopoly tied to Aliya Nazarbayeva that activists say is responsible for a spike in car prices.

QazaqGaz was one of the companies that the president blamed for the historic crisis that began with peaceful protests over a spike in prices for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), a popular fuel due to its affordability.