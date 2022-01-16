PTI more than welcome to march but it better be against price hike, says Nasir

Reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision of holding a march from Ghotki to Karachi in February, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said the PTI was more than welcome to hold a long march from Ghotki to Karachi. He, however, added that the march should be done against the issue of price hike in the country.

In a statement, he said the people of Karachi did not like any political party that had committed violence in the past on the basis of ethnicity and religion.

He maintained that due to this reason, the people of Karachi had rejected the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and all the factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Shah said the opposition political parties doing protests in the city should better have done agitation on the issues of controversial census results, price hike, and compromise on the sovereignty of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He claimed that it was the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that made the residents of Karachi free from the clutches of terrorists and now it would not let anyone occupy the city again.

He added that the JI, PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance were under the obligation to clarify their position as to whether they were with the people of Sindh or they had been acting as a B team of the MQM.

He recalled that in the past, the JI had repeatedly blamed the MQM for the killing of its activists and leaders, and remarked that it was surprising that in the present day, both the oppressor and the oppressed party stood united to show their common animosity against the PPP.

The MQM had in the past practised ethnic politics, committed terrorism and also advocated the cause to divide Sindh, Shah said.

He maintained that the PTI, GDA and JI should come clean about their thinking concerning the MQM for the sake of the people of Sindh.

The local government minister said the people of the province knew well who had agonised their lives in the past. He maintained that the implementation of the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021 would soon generate positive results for the people of the province.

He was of the view that the people of the province knew well the reality of changes made in the past to the local government system of the province.

Sindh was the only province in the country where the minimum monthly wage for the labourers had been increased to Rs25,000, Shah said. He added that those associated with the federal government did not like the move of the Sindh government to increase the minimum wage.

According to Shah, the Sindh chief minister forcefully pleaded the case of Sindh on the issue of census results in the Council of Common Interests.

He reminded JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman that the Sindh government had always steered a single narrative on the issue of census results.