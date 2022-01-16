Two injured, two vehicles torched in Zaman Town

Tension prevailed in Zaman Town’s Bengali Para area after a police party attempted to evacuate a disputed house on court orders on Saturday.

Two people were wounded while a group of miscreants also torched two vehicles and blocked the flow of traffic.

Two groups collided over the disputed house at Bengali Para, Arqanabad, District Korangi, within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. Both sides resorted to indiscriminate fire, causing fear and panic in the vicinity. As a result of firing, two people were wounded.

The injured persons were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. They were identified as 17-year-old Abu Tahir, son of Abu Qasim and Noor Bashar, 22.

The tension grew when a crowd of miscreants came onto a road, set two vehicles on fire and also blocked the flow of traffic.

Following the incident, more contingents of police were called to the spot to control the situation. According to SSP Korangi Shahjahan Khan, the police went to the house on the court orders to evacuate the property when the rivalry party attacked them.

Woman found hanged

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house in Mehmoodabad’s Ashraf Colony on Saturday.

Responding to reports, police and rescuers reached the property and transported 24-year-old Nawal, daughter of Tariq, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police suspected that the woman had hanged herself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.