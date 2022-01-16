Kamal appeals to people to join PSP’s march on January 30

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government would not have dared to pass the controversial local government bill if over 50 MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had staged a sit-in at the assembly floor instead of tearing down the copies of the bill.

He said this while addressing the District Central workers meeting in connection with preparations for the party’s January 30 march towards the Chief Minister House.

Kamal said that by approving Karachi's controversial census and implementing the quota system for life, both the PTI and MQM-P in the federation had stabbed Karachi in the back with a poisoned dagger. “But now they are trying to throw dust in the eyes of the nation by protesting in front of the media,” he remarked.

He stated that the people of Karachi would no longer fall for the false words of the PTI and MQM-P. Only capable, hardworking, and credible leadership of the PSP was striving to end the rule of tyrants in Sindh, he added.

“Through the new, anti-people local government legislation, the PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] wants strangulation of Karachi, the country's economic lifeline,” he said. “The PPP wants to paralyse Karachi economically and socially but with the PSP standing as an iron wall, the PPP cannot harm Pakistan.”

Kamal appealed to the people of Karachi to join the PSP rally on January 30 for their rights.

“The tyrant rulers of the PPP will come to know that when the brave, capable and credible leadership stand in front of them on January 30 along with a storm of people, they will be left with no choice but to grant rights to the oppressed people,” he said.

Apart from not supplying an additional single drop of water for 13 years, the PPP had been making illegal hydrants on the water lines and selling Karachi's rightful water to the people of the metropolis, Kamal said.

He alleged that the PPP was recruiting people of Sindh from other districts on urban Sindh's quota by making fake domiciles of its workers. “The PPP claimed to have spent Rs10,242 billion, but Sindh has become the worst province to live in,” he said. He added that when he spent Rs300 billion as the mayor, Karachi became one of the 12 fastest growing cities in the world.