Australia, Sri Lanka record easy wins in U19 World Cup

PROVIDENCE: Australia crushed hosts West Indies in their first match of Under-19 World Cup here on Friday, chasing 170 with more than five overs to spare in Group D.
In the other Group D match, a run-a-ball 85 from Sakuna Liyanage and a five-wicket haul from their captain Dunith Wellalage helped Sri Lanka seal a 40-run win over Scotland. —Agencies
LONDON: Arsenal’s clash with north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday has been postponed after the Premier League...
KARACHI: Hosts Royal Palm Golf and Country Club took a five-shot lead against visiting Karachi Golf Club after the...
KARACHI: Pakistan Wushu Federation have hired the services of a Chinese coach Liu Yong Gong to prepare the national...
LAHORE: KP Blues, Central Punjab Blues and Balochistan Blues won their matches in the National U16 One-Day Tournament ...
MELBOURNE: Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing...
KARACHI/LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced the schedule of Pakistan senior hockey team’s training...
Comments