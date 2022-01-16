 
Sunday January 16, 2022
By Our Correspondent
January 16, 2022
Australia, Sri Lanka record easy wins in U19 World Cup

PROVIDENCE: Australia crushed hosts West Indies in their first match of Under-19 World Cup here on Friday, chasing 170 with more than five overs to spare in Group D.

In the other Group D match, a run-a-ball 85 from Sakuna Liyanage and a five-wicket haul from their captain Dunith Wellalage helped Sri Lanka seal a 40-run win over Scotland. —Agencies

