Australia, Sri Lanka record easy wins in U19 World Cup

PROVIDENCE: Australia crushed hosts West Indies in their first match of Under-19 World Cup here on Friday, chasing 170 with more than five overs to spare in Group D.

In the other Group D match, a run-a-ball 85 from Sakuna Liyanage and a five-wicket haul from their captain Dunith Wellalage helped Sri Lanka seal a 40-run win over Scotland. —Agencies