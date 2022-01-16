Superb Waheed retains top spot in Rashid Habib Memorial

KARACHI: Waheed Baloch is in the form of his life. The Karach professional was on course for a title-winning triumph in the 11th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament as he carded yet another sizzling round to take a big five shot lead ahead of Sunday’s final round.

Waheed, a popular local pro, made full use of his extensive knowledge of his home course as he followed his first two rounds of 67, 67 with 69 in the third round for an aggregate of 203 (-13).

He now has a five-stroke lead with the duo of Shabbir Iqbal and Hamza Amin in joint second place at 208.

Waheed, who last won the Rashid D Habib Memorial title in 2016, has been playing incredible golf in this event and seems a hot favourite to regain the prestigious title today.

Shabbir Iqbal carded 70 to stay in the hunt while Hamza’s par round of 72 also kept his hopes of winning the title alive. In third place is Ansar Mahmood (210) followed by Talib Hussain at 213.

The seasoned Muhammad Munir also catapulted himself into contention with a stunning round of 65 and is now 10 strokes off the pace. He is tied with Muhammad Ashfaq at 213.

A total of 54 players, who had made the cut on Friday, featured in the third round.

Out of 27 golfers in senior professionals category, Muhammad Akram of Gymkhana club leads on first day with 69. He is followed by Asghar Ali of Gymkhana with 71. After the first round, 17 golfers have qualified in this category to play in the second round on Sunday.

Muhammad Saqib of Lahore Garrison with 8 over par is leading 23 golfers who participated in junior professionals category on Saturday. Jawad Ahmed from Peshawar is following him with 9 over par. Ten golfers qualified for the final round.