Osaka confident she will defend the title

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka declared Saturday she was fully fit and ready to defend her Australian Open title, a week after pulling out of a warm-up event because her “body got a shock” from playing for the first time in four months.

The first tennis Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday with Japan’s Osaka back at the scene of her 2019 and 2021 Melbourne Park triumphs after a long break and disrupted year during which she said she had suffered from depression.

But the 24-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion looked in good touch as she won three matches before withdrawing from the Melbourne Summer Set tournament with a stomach niggle last week.

On Saturday she said that she felt “positive” again.

“I heal quite fast. I’m as good as I can be in this current moment,” she told reporters at Melbourne Park.

“But athletes, we have niggles all the time. It’s kind of impossible to play a Slam without feeling something.”

Osaka, who will open her campaign against Colombia’s world number 53 Camila Osorio on Monday, endured an unhappy 2021 after winning her second Australian Open in February.

She pulled out of last year’s French Open after being fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification after refusing to attend a news conference, withdrew from Wimbledon and ended her season after a shock third-round exit at the US Open.

“I would say that playing in the Australian Open means a lot to me. Of course it’s not the first Slam that I won, but I feel like starting the year off here really kind of builds momentum throughout the year,” said Osaka.