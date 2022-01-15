PTI accused of politicising peshimams’ honourarium

SWABI: The Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Friday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of politicising the payment of the honourarium to the peshimams (prayer leaders).

Talking to reporters in their separate chats, JUIF leader and former education minister Maulana Fazle Ali and former adviser to chief minister and ANP leader Mukhthiar Khan criticised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for distributing the cheques among the prayer leaders. He said the cheques distributed among the prayer leaders was public money and the speaker was not supposed to distribute the cheques.

The Maulana said the district administration was supposed to give the cheques to the prayer leaders but Asad Qaisar stopped them from doing so and decided to distribute the cheques himself among the local peshimams.