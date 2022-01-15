PTI accused of politicising peshimams’ honourarium

SWABI: The Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Friday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of politicising the payment of the honourarium to the peshimams (prayer leaders).
Talking to reporters in their separate chats, JUIF leader and former education minister Maulana Fazle Ali and former adviser to chief minister and ANP leader Mukhthiar Khan criticised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for distributing the cheques among the prayer leaders. He said the cheques distributed among the prayer leaders was public money and the speaker was not supposed to distribute the cheques.
The Maulana said the district administration was supposed to give the cheques to the prayer leaders but Asad Qaisar stopped them from doing so and decided to distribute the cheques himself among the local peshimams.
PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday chaired a meeting on desilting and repair of...
MARDAN: District administration and other relevant officials have launched an operation against spurious and...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Trade and Industries Abdul Karim Khan on Friday said that...
NOWSHERA: The protest against the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Board of Governors Chairman Dr Nurul Iman took...
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Shaukat Yousafzai has annulled the screening...
MANSEHRA: A man on Friday allegedly killed his wife and a ninth-grade student in the name of honour and fled in the...
Comments