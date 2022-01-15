SIDP to launch crackdown in industrial estates

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Small Industries Development Board (KPSIDB) has decided to launch a crackdown against the leased out plots having no factory construction or functional units within the limits of small industrial estates across the province.

“Hence lease of such industrial plots will be cancelled and advertised for open auction to boost economic activities in the industrial estates,” said an official communique, adding, it has been learnt that the old lease holders even handed over industrial plots to property dealers for illegal transactions.

KPSIDB Managing Director Syed Zafar Ali Shah, in this regard, has issued a letter to the management of small industrial estates across the province wherein its authorities have been strongly instructed to cancel the lease of industrial plots for failing to construct industrial units on it within the stipulated time and then after to advertise it for open auction to the interested investors.

The letter clarified that within the small industrial estates established in different districts of the province, it is mandatory to set up industrial units on leased plots in a certain period of time so as to create economic activities and employment opportunities there on the one hand, and increase the resources of industrial estates in the shape of various utilities bills and user charges on the other hand.

At the same time the upkeep of these industrial estates and the feasible environment and discipline can also be maintained there, the letter said.

“Everyone is aware of the provincial government’s vision and candid measures being taken to accelerate industrial and economic growth in the province,” the letter further said.

The management and officials of small industrial estates across the province including that of Abbottabad, Dargai and Charsadda, have been clearly directed to scrutinize all the long held lease holders of vacant industrial plots because the plots were allotted for prompt industrial activities but instead of setting up factories there, the lease holders started illegal business of sale and purchase of these plots and thus illegally dealing in property. Hence it is instructed that every such lease should be cancelled immediately and must be advertised for open auction for other aspiring investors on merit.