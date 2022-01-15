JI leader slams hike in power tariff

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial president Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has expressed serious concern over Rs4.30 per unit hike in the price of electricity and said that it would add to the woes of the people. In a press statement issued here on Friday, the JI leader said that the government was not ready to give relief to the masses by any means. “It is not clear as to why the government is taking revenge from the people,” he said.
He said that he took up the issue of hike in the prices of diesel, petrol, electricity and gas in the Senate of Pakistan which has been referred to the standing committee.
He said that tax was imposed on the people in the electricity bills in the name of Fuel Adjustment Price (FAP) in the bills of December last.
